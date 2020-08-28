Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

VLRS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $821.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.27. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.