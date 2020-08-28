CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 255,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,597,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CoStar Group by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

CoStar Group stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $846.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,454. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $780.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.22 and a beta of 1.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

