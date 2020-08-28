Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.13. The stock had a trading volume of 107,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $347.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.48 and a 200 day moving average of $311.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

