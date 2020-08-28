Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,387,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 373,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Shares of COST traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.36. 2,220,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $347.74. The stock has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

