Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,571 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 373,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,321,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

COST stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $347.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

