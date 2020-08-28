Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,789,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

