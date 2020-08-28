Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 3,903.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,760 ($49.13) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.31) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CWK traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,826 ($49.99). The stock had a trading volume of 111,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,693.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,611.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.12. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 2,480 ($32.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,020 ($52.53).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Cranswick will post 15898.999801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 43.70 ($0.57) dividend. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of £3,572.80 ($4,668.50), for a total transaction of £25,595,539.20 ($33,445,105.45).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

