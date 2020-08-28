Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. Creative Learning shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Creative Learning Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

