Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Cred has a total market cap of $25.54 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cred token can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00128235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.01635792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00204594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, UEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

