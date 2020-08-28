Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

DVN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 562,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

