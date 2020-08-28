Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,735. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $260,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

