Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 197,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 240,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $414.43 million for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative return on equity of 25.98% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 216.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 934,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.