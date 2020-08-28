Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce $10.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $10.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $42.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $46.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.92 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $164.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

