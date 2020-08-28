Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 116.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $56,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $9,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,786,915.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $28,296,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,038,412 shares of company stock worth $934,267,140. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

