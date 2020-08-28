Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Crown accounts for 7.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.32% of Crown worth $28,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crown by 94,351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crown by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 656,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $35,234,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Crown by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 726,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 384,682 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 494,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,903. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

