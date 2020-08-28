Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,947,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after buying an additional 1,408,403 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 633,205 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 1st quarter valued at $9,138,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,024,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 299,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 122,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,267. The firm has a market cap of $761.70 million, a PE ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.35. Cryolife has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. Analysts expect that Cryolife will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.