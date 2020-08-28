Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $140,169.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002432 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.12 or 0.05447608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00032939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

