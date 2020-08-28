CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $67,595.98 and approximately $296.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.01654387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00158501 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 281,915,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,129,638 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

