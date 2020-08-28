CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading 6.9% Higher

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. 146,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 216,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.36). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 98,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,136,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,104,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

