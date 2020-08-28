CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.21. 211,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,228. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.