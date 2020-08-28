Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 160,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 89,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 8.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 8.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 453,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 127.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

