Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of -181.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

