Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Davita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Davita by 257.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.74. 26,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.