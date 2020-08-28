DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $5.25 million and $14,823.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,570,239 coins and its circulating supply is 53,459,559 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

