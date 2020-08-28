DEEX Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, DEEX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $383,896.32 and approximately $349.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000150 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.