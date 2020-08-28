Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 108.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Delek US by 37.8% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of DK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.98. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

