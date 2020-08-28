Dell (NYSE:DELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Dell (NYSE:DELL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Shares of Dell stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.43. 3,685,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,826 shares of company stock worth $35,174,072 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

