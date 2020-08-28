Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Diamond has a market cap of $1.64 million and $62.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001977 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,518,928 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

