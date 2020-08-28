Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce sales of $131.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.41 million and the lowest is $124.65 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $141.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $686.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $670.65 million to $695.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $711.13 million, with estimates ranging from $629.44 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

DSSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSSI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 421,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

