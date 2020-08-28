Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,307 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical volume of 183 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $171,966.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,016.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $97,969.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,080. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,684,000 after buying an additional 189,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 625,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 73,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,452. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

