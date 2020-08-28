Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 5.6%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $23.98. 6,978,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 2,769,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several research firms recently commented on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,018,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.