Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.11 and last traded at $62.82. Approximately 838,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 849,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

