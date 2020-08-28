Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 2,185,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.47. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.