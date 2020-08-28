Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Up 5.2%

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.50. 371,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 715,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $77,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

