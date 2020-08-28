DRH Investments Inc. Invests $13.46 Million in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

DRH Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,000. Alteryx accounts for about 11.9% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Alteryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alteryx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $433,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,289 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,453. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYX stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,776. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.72 and a beta of 1.38. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.