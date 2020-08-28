DRH Investments Inc. Purchases 1,983 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 11.8% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 21.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $194.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,969. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $195.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

