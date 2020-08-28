DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $378,481.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.70 or 0.05471370 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,326,084,485 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.