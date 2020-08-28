DSLA Protocol Price Tops $0.0013 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $367,081.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05498287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,326,084,485 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

