DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

