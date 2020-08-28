Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.0% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock remained flat at $$79.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

