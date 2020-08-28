Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 687,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 1,548,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,099. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

