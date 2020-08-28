Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.48% of Eagle Bancorp worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

EGBN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 142,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,386. The company has a market capitalization of $967.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

