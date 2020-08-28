Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Shares of EAST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 485,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.77. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 237.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 6.85% of Eastside Distilling worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.