Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Up 6.8%

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 351,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 455,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.97.

The firm has a market cap of $765.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,411,000 after purchasing an additional 280,005 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,418,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,010 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 189,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

