Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 303,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 203.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edap Tms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

