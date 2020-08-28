Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.29

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and traded as low as $51.60. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 16,322 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

