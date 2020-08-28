ELA Coin (ELAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $612,451.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.01648579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00199199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00157761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

