Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at $837,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,580 shares of company stock worth $737,286. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after buying an additional 3,837,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 4,336,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

