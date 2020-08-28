electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Up 6.1%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. 729,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,921,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOR. BTIG Research raised electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $77.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.04.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 131.02% and a negative net margin of 1,120.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

