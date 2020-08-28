Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ELUXY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities cut Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electrolux will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

